The European Union reached a landmark deal on a bill to regulate artificial intelligence on Friday. According to The Washington Post , the law “[paves] the way for what could become a global standard to classify risk, enforce transparency and financially penalize tech companies for noncompliance.” Analysts say there are a number of questions that we still need to address, including what this means for U.S. AI producers, particularly for generative AI, as well as what the law requires when it comes to data.

Susan Ariel Aaronson , research professor of international affairs, is the director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub and co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS , at the George Washington University. Her research focuses on AI governance, data governance, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR and AI, and digital trade. She can discuss the legislation and ongoing efforts to try to regulate artificial intelligence by both the E.U. and U.S. Congress.

