Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is hosting a free flu clinic on the campus of Jersey Shore University Medical Center this weekend. Adults and children are welcome to attend. There will be fun activities for the whole familiy.

Flu vaccines are free, but parents should bring their and their child's identification and insurance cards. Registration is not required, so walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, in the Lance Auditorium located at 1945 NJ-33, and end at Noon.

Parking is available in front of the Brennan Pavilion, which houses the Lance Auditorium. The Jersey Shore University Hospital campus is home to K.Hovnanian Children's Hospital, one of the two hospitals that make up Hackensack Meridian Children's Health.