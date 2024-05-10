Newswise — Members of the Department of Urology at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), as well as residents and fellows, and students from the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (HMSOM), were involved in 20 presentations at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA) held in San Antonio from May 3-6, 2024.

Many of the urologists from HUMC are also faculty at the medical school, and medical students are playing integral parts of the ongoing cutting-edge research.

Among the presentations were the following:

Hackensack University Medical Center, ranked #1 hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll has the state’s only nationally-ranked Urology Program (#27) - also recognized as New Jersey’s Best Urology Program since 2013.

"Our strong presence at this conference is further evidence of our renowned leadership in urologic research and care," said Michael D. Stifelman, MD, chair of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center, director of Robotic Surgery, and founding chair and professor of Urology, HMSOM. "We are committed to providing our patients with the latest evidence-based care, and that care begins with research projects such as those we are presenting at the AUA meeting. This work demonstrates our dedication to improving patient outcomes and quality of life."

The 2024 AUA Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas provided the latest evidence-based science and education in urology. More than a hundred hours of science and education was offered at AUA2024, covering the full spectrum of urology. Hackensack University Medical Center urologists were thrilled to present their groundbreaking research, new clinical guidelines and updates, and the latest advances in urology medicine at this annual event.

“Hackensack University Medical Center urologists are leading the way in numerous subspecialty areas, including single port robotic surgery and urologic cancer care,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and president, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Recognition of our team’s research efforts at the AUA annual meeting is an honor that will also help to elevate the standard of urological care across the nation.”

Hackensack University Medical Center, an 803-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County's first hospital founded in 1888. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton.