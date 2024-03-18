Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health has opened a new primary care practice in Fort Lee, expanding access to expert, multilingual medical care for patients of all ages in Bergen County.

Hackensack Meridian Medical Group’s new primary care practice is located at 301 Bridge Plaza North in Fort Lee and provides patients with routine medical services delivered in a welcoming environment. Services and conditions treated include:

Annual physicals/wellness visits

Sports/camp/school physicals

Preventative medicine

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Cholesterol

Allergy and asthma

Depression, anxiety and mood disorders

Geriatric care

Electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG)

Sick visits

Surgical clearances

“Our physicians focus on building relationships with our patients so we can deliver personalized, comprehensive care,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our physicians collaborate closely with each patient to help them manage a wide range of health needs, and we offer everything from routine check-ups to sick visits to ongoing care for chronic conditions.”

All physicians at HMH - Primary Care - Fort Lee are currently accepting new patients. Physicians include:

Situated along the Hudson River atop The Palisades, Fort Lee's population and housing density increased considerably during the 1960s and 1970s with the construction of many high rise apartment buildings. For the thousands of people living here, including one of the nation’s largest Korean-American communities, it is now easier than ever to obtain comprehensive screenings and care without crossing the bridge to Manhattan.

Recognizing the importance of connecting with non-English-speaking patients in a more meaningful way, and to help provide a more comfortable experience and a better quality of care by communicating in a way the patient can fully understand, all of the Fort Lee Primary Care Practice are multilingual. Dr. Shim, Dr. Sung and Dr. Lee are fluent in Korean. Dr. Fu is fluent in Chinese.

“Our goal is to enhance access to high-quality, convenient primary care services across Bergen County while making all residents feel comfortable and welcome at our practice,” said James Clark, M.D., president, Physician Enterprise Division, Hackensack Meridian Health.

