Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that Palisades Medical Center is the third hospital in the network to receive the Health Care Equity Certification from The Joint Commission. The certification indicates Hackensack Meridian Health’s extensive efforts to address and improve healthcare equity across its network. Palisades Medical Center underwent a rigorous onsite review to receive the certification. During the visit, Joint Commission surveyors evaluated over 40 program-specific standards.

“Our team members at Hackensack Meridian Health are dedicated to providing safe, equitable care to all of our communities. Achieving health equity is one of our network’s top priorities,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are pleased to have Palisades Medical Center join the networks’ list of hospitals, and achieve this important certification from The Joint Commission, and we look forward to continuing to advance health equity for our patients.”

To become certified, The Joint Commission requires health systems to have formalized structures in place to improve health equity across their facilities and serve as community collaborators to address areas of need. Organizations seeking this designation must collect, analyze, and act on data points relating to patient care, patient communication, socioeconomic information, staff education, and policies on various topics, including recruitment and retention.

“The Joint Commission’s Health Care Equity Certification is a testament to our team members’ dedicated commitment each and every day to providing outstanding, compassionate care to all of our patients,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Northern Region. “New Jersey is one of the nation's most diverse states, and this certification validates our long-standing efforts to eliminate health disparities and elevate the standard of care. We look forward to building upon this recognition to continue enhancing patient care for all.”

“Receiving the Joint Commission’s Health Care Equity Certification is a testament to our team members’ commitment to provide compassionate and equitable care to all of our patients,” said Lisa Iachetti, president & chief hospital executive, Palisades Medical Center.

“Our commitment to fostering an environment rooted in equity is at the forefront of what we do at Hackensack Meridian Health,” said Avonia Richardson-Miller, EdD, MA, CDE, senior vice president and Chief Diversity Officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to make our hospitals more inclusive for our patients and team members, and we will continue to build initiatives that support and represent all communities we serve.”

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and healthcare programs in the United States.

Read more about the Health Care Equity Certification here.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center is one of 18 hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health Network. Located on the Hudson River waterfront in North Bergen, N.J., Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center has and continues to meet the changing healthcare needs of Hudson and Southern Bergen counties, serving a population of more than 450,000. The 197-bed not-for-profit medical center focuses on providing quality expert care in a safe environment. The hospital has recently earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group’s most recent review, the only hospital in Hudson County with three consecutive A’s.

The hospital has been going through an exciting revitalization, attracting additional expert, fellowship-trained surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive surgery and other specialties. As a result of the hospital’s recent capital, clinical, and personnel investments, the hospital's interior spaces have been reimagined to enhance the patient experience. Renovations include new flooring, remodeling of the main hospital lobby and a brand new multi-specialty suite, and a urology office, in the medical office building, creating spaces that promote comfort, quality, and clinical excellence. Plans are underway for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Department.

Located on the main campus, the Medical Office Building provides comprehensive specialty outpatient services featuring an adult and pediatric outpatient physical rehabilitation center with the latest equipment and technology. The sleep-wake center offers comfortable accommodations for sleep analysis . The Comprehensive Breast Center features an enhanced and newly added breast surgery program. The medical office building also has additional outpatient services including General Bariatrics, Orthopedic and Cosmetic Surgery, Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonology, Vascular, and Dermatology. The building also provides cancer care provided by professionals from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center.

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center has a Graduate Medical Education Program with residencies in podiatry, dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, gastroenterology fellowships, and traditional rotating internships.

HMH Palisades Medical Center partners with local parishes, senior centers, and community centers in Hudson and Southern Bergen counties providing over 135 community events per year, serving 38,000 people with diabetic testing, blood pressure checks, smoking cessation information, posture and balance screenings, sleep assessments, breast health, and lung cancer screening information and education.