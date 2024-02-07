Newswise — February 07, 2024, Neptune, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) is the first hospital in the New York City/Tri-State area to implant Medtronic’s latest Percept RC DBS neurostimulator, a rechargeable deep brain stimulation (DBS) neurostimulator implant for the treatment of movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.

The implantation surgery was completed by Shabbar F. Danish, M.D., chair of Neurosurgery, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and the DBS team, just ten days after the Medtronic device received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The Neuroscience Institute is always looking for the next advancements to help improve the lives of our patients, including those with movement disorders,” Dr. Danish said. “We are proud to be the leader in the region, in delivering state-of-the-art care to the patients we serve.”

Percept™ RC from Medtronic is the smallest and thinnest dual-channel neurostimulator available for DBS. It is equipped with BrainSense™ technology that captures and records brain signals to provide insights that enable a healthcare provider to adapt and personalize therapy to a patient's evolving needs. Percept RC will help advance progress toward the vision of transforming therapy with sensing-enabled DBS. It is the smallest recharge system on the market.

A typical DBS battery lasts three to five years before it needs to be replaced, similar to a heart pacemaker, and it has to be done surgically. A rechargeable battery can last 10-15 years, typically when the device needs to be replaced, limiting the number of surgeries a patient needs to undergo.

“The Jersey Shore Neuroscience Institute team, on behalf of our patients, remains at the cutting edge of the neuroscience technology envelope,” said neurophysiologist Eric Hargreaves, Ph.D. “Deep brain stimulation is an effective tool in managing movement disorders, and this small rechargeable device will further the quality of life for our patients living with movement disorders while limiting the number of surgeries they need over their lifetime.”

The device takes approximately 15 minutes to recharge twice a week. Another feature of the Percept family of IPG models is the 3T MRI compatibility that allows these devices to uniquely remain active under certain contact configurations during MRI scans, without cessation of therapy.

Deep brain stimulation can be used to help control the cardinal symptoms of Parkinson’s including slowed movement (bradykinesia), stiffness (rigidity), and resting tremor; both the intentional and postural tremor of essential tremor; and the involuntary and sometimes painful muscle contraction of dystonia. When medications aren’t as effective as they used to be and symptoms make even everyday tasks a challenge, DBS may help patients regain control again without medication fluctuations.

DBS is essentially a pacemaker for the brain, regulating the pathophysiology of affected areas involved in the movement disorder. The implantation surgery involves placing a small wire or stimulating lead in the circuit of the brain affected. Extension cables are then routed under the skin down to the chest where the neurostimulator is implanted. When switched on, the system delivers continual electrical stimulation, unfelt by the patient, to improve symptoms. In addition to movement disorders, DBS can also be used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, certain forms of medically refractory epilepsy, Tourette syndrome, and trigeminal neuralgia.

“Our neurosurgical teams, under Dr. Danish’s expert leadership, continue to provide the community we serve with leading-edge medical technologies and exceptional care,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Providing our patients with this next-level DBS technology is just another example of how our neuroscience specialists are transforming healthcare.”

Dr. Danish has pioneered minimally invasive techniques for DBS. The Neuroscience Institute at JSUMC has a multidisciplinary team of experts, including neurologists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, and neuro rehabilitation specialists.

“The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute team at Jersey Shore University Medical Center are some of the best in medicine,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, southern market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This rechargeable DBS option shows you do not need to travel to New York City or Philadelphia for best-in-class care, it is available right here at Jersey Shore.”

Additional photos of the procedure are available here, courtesy Hackensack Meridian Health.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN NEUROSCIENCE INSTITUTE:

The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute, dedicated to providing comprehensive care for patients with neurological disorders across the state of New Jersey and beyond. The Institute is comprised of the comprehensive neurological staff at Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and JFK University Medical Center with a focus on conditions like brain and spine tumors, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and other movement disorders, stroke, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and neuromuscular diseases like multiple sclerosis.

The 3 Neuroscience Institutes have earned national recognition from US News & World Report for Stroke Care, and Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked No. 22 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery. Each academic medical center has earned the Comprehensive Stroke Center designation from the Joint Commission, and the Institute includes Centers of Excellence in ALS, Memory Loss and Brain Health, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, and Cranial Surgery. The Institute has earned additional national recognitions for excellence from Healthgrades, the Joint Commission, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN JERSEY SHORE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a not-for-profit teaching hospital and the only Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Monmouth and Ocean counties. It is home to K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. With more than 1,300 physicians and dental staff in 60 specialty areas, the academic medical center's team provides high-quality care in a patient-centered, environmentally-friendly setting.

Jersey Shore's clinical research program and longstanding commitment to medical education is evident through affiliations with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and St. George’s University School of Medicine. With more than 190 residents and fellows in 19 accredited programs, Jersey Shore advances medical knowledge, trains future physicians and provides the community access to promising medical breakthroughs and clinical trials. The medical center is the first in New Jersey to have implanted a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker and the Micra Transcatheter Pacing System; the world’s smallest pacemaker, and is one of the elite facilities in Monmouth and Ocean counties to perform robotic-assisted, minimally invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery and Transcarotid Arterial Revascularization. In recent years, Jersey Shore launched a Movement Disorder Program, Neuro-Oncology Program, and opened the Dr. Robert H. Harris Neuroscience Treatment Center — a centralized entry point for patients to access a complete array of neurological services. The Center for Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery provides the most advanced treatment options to help restore function in patients from around the world who have suffered from stroke, neuropathy, brachial plexus injuries, diaphragm paralysis and other conditions.

Jersey Shore's HOPE Tower is a 10-story medical office building providing a healing outpatient experience with advanced treatment, imaging and lab services, specialty physician offices and a cancer center. The cancer center features a range of leading-edge treatment options, including surgical specialties, medical oncology, Cardio-Oncology Program, and the most advanced radiation therapy and minimally invasive interventional therapies. Hackensack University Medical Center’s Organ Transplantation Division provides transplantation services and Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center provides a bone marrow transplant program and nationally recognized blood cancers program.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center has been ranked as a Top 10 hospital in New Jersey for 11 consecutive years, by U.S. News & World Report, and high-performing in the nation in nine specialties, procedures & conditions for 2023-24. Jersey Shore also received five consecutive 'A' grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. U.S. News ranks K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital with Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital as the #1 Children's Hospital in New Jersey for the third consecutive year and nationally ranked in Pediatric Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Cancer and Urology. Healthgrades recognizes Jersey Shore as one of America's 250 Best Hospitals (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery and Care (2022, 2023, 2024), 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care in 2023 & 2024 and with Excellence Awards in Neurosciences (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), Bariatric Surgery (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), Cardiac Surgery in 2023 & 2024, Critical Care in 2023 & 2024 and Cranial Neurosurgery (2022, 2023, 2024). For information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.