Newswise — CLEVELAND, Ohio USA – Harrington Discovery Institute® at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, and its registered UK charity Fund for Cures UK, Ltd. (Fund for Cures UK) have issued a call for proposals for the 2023 Harrington UK Rare Disease Scholar Award. In addition to grant funding, Harrington Discovery provides guidance and oversight in drug development, while intellectual property is retained by the scholar and their institution.

“Harrington Discovery Institute was established 10 years ago to accelerate promising academic discoveries into medicines for unmet needs. We look forward to identifying the next class of Harrington UK Rare Disease Scholars and to advancing their projects towards the clinic,” said Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation and Professor of Medicine and of Biochemistry at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University.

“This is a unique opportunity for U.K .scientists to leverage a proven innovation model for advancing discovery and for U.K. science to help change the rare disease landscape,” said Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford, and U.K. Life Sciences Industrial Strategy Lead for U.K. government.

Applicants have the opportunity to receive:

£100K guaranteed, with the potential to qualify for an additional up to £400K (a total of £500K).

Drug and business development support from Harrington Discovery Institute’s Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market).

from Harrington Discovery Institute’s Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market). A personalized team and project manager dedicated to each scholar.

Award criteria:

Any disease or disorder affecting fewer than 5 in 10,000 people will be considered, including ultra-rare diseases and rare variants of more common diseases.

Of particular interest are discoveries that have a proven genetic basis, are applicable to multiple rare diseases, and/or impact common diseases.

Academic investigators at accredited medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United Kingdom.

Lead investigator must have an MD or PhD or equivalent.

Any therapeutic modality.

Please note the following dates:

A brief Letter of Intent is due by 10:00 PM (GMT) on 18 July 2022 .

is due by . Full Proposal deadline, for those invited to submit, is 10 October 2022.

Award recipients will be notified and announced June 2023.

Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH—part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development—aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation’s most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a ‘Better World’. For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

Fund for Cures UK, Ltd.

University Hospitals Health System, Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio, USA established Fund for Cures UK, Ltd. (Fund for Cures UK) to make grants and establish affiliations or centres of excellence to advance scientific discoveries into medicines. Fund for Cures UK operates in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, in proximity to UK researchers and benefits from complementary local knowledge, background and expertise to more effectively translate UK discoveries into medicines for unmet needs. Fund for Cures UK makes charitable grants to leading universities, medical schools, research institutes, and other charitable and scientific institutions. As with the U.S. programmes, the company’s grants will be entirely charitable and the company will obtain no rights or intellectual property that may be generated through the grant-funded research. For more information, visit: FundforCures.org.uk.