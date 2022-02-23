Newswise — CLEVELAND, Ohio–Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals is now accepting Letters of Intent for the 2023 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award for physician-scientists. The award offers successful applicants financial resources and expertise to advance their discoveries toward clinical trials. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient or their institution. Up to 12 Scholar-Innovators will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $1,100,000 in funding .

. Drug and business development support from Harrington Discovery Institute’s Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market).

from Harrington Discovery Institute’s Therapeutics Development Center (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market). A personalized drug development team and project manager dedicated to each scholar.

The call is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board and announced in first quarter 2023.

The deadline to submit a brief Letter of Intent is March 28, 2022 . The full application deadline, for those invited to submit, is May 30, 2022.

Learn more and apply to the 2023 Scholar-Innovator Award at: HarringtonDiscovery.org/funding/harrington-scholar-innovator

About Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH—part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development—aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation’s most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a ‘Better World’.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.