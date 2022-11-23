Date & Time: 15-16 December 2022
Venue: Virtual
Website: https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hktechforum/cof-metabolism-in-health-and-disease-desc.htm
Registration here (https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hktechforum/cof-metabolism-in-health-and-disease-registration.htm)
Objective
Revealing various signaling pathways in metabolism of oxygen, glucose, lipids, proteins and other nutrients is crucial for better understanding of human physiology and diseases. Deeper mechanistic insights into complex signaling networks in various metabolic pathways will advance our knowledge of human metabolism and its role in homeostasis and disease pathogenesis. Application of multi-omics and advanced molecular technologies has in recent years uncovered a large number of signaling molecules with potential values for early detection, prevention and therapeutic intervention of human chronic diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic disorder and neurodegeneration.
Featured Speaker
Gregg L. Semenza
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (2019)
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA
Dr. Semenza is the C. Michael Armstrong professor of genetic medicine, with joint appointments in pediatrics, radiation oncology, biological chemistry, medicine, and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He serves as the founding director of the Vascular Program at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering and the founding director of the Armstrong Oxygen Biology Research Center.
Presented by: HK Tech Forum, Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, Department of Biomedical Sciences, City University of Hong Kong
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
HK Tech Forum on Metabolism in Health and Disease