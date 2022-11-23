HK Tech Forum on Metabolism in Health and Disease

Date & Time: 15-16 December 2022

Objective

Revealing various signaling pathways in metabolism of oxygen, glucose, lipids, proteins and other nutrients is crucial for better understanding of human physiology and diseases. Deeper mechanistic insights into complex signaling networks in various metabolic pathways will advance our knowledge of human metabolism and its role in homeostasis and disease pathogenesis. Application of multi-omics and advanced molecular technologies has in recent years uncovered a large number of signaling molecules with potential values for early detection, prevention and therapeutic intervention of human chronic diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic disorder and neurodegeneration.

Featured Speaker

Gregg L. Semenza

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (2019)

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA

Dr. Semenza is the C. Michael Armstrong professor of genetic medicine, with joint appointments in pediatrics, radiation oncology, biological chemistry, medicine, and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He serves as the founding director of the Vascular Program at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Cell Engineering and the founding director of the Armstrong Oxygen Biology Research Center.

