HK Tech Forum on Quantum Physics and Complex Systems

Date & Time: 7-9 December 2022

Venue: Virtual

Website: https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hktechforum/cof-quantum-physics-and-complex-systems-desc.htm

Registration here (https://www.cityu.edu.hk/hktechforum/cof-quantum-physics-and-complex-systems-desc.htm)

Objective

A central theme of quantum science and technology is the investigation of the properties and the uses of quantum interactions, the characteristic correlations among constituents of a quantum system that have no analogous counterparts in classical systems. Harnessing these fundamentally quantum properties and behaviour has the potential to vastly transform our technological landscape in ground-breaking quantum theories, materials, and devices, and to create entirely new capabilities in computing, sensing, and communications. This forum brings together foremost academic and industry researchers working in the rapidly developing fields of quantum computation, quantum physics, and related areas, leveraging state-of-the-art theories, algorithms, and instrumentations. The forum will also stimulate discussions on complex systems, including spin glasses, neural networks, proteins, and related problems.

The forum aims to provide an exceptional multi-disciplinary, cross-pollination arena for the world-leading scientists to vividly share their critical views on the various aspects of quantum and complex-system physics; in together with the technological implications for the next-generation quantum smart devices and quantum computing architectures, as well as applications for biological and non-biological complex systems.

Featured Speakers

Giorgio Parisi

Nobel Prize in Physics (2021)

Sapienza University of Rome, Italy

Anton Zeilinger

Nobel Prize in Physics (2022)

Austrian Academy of Sciences, Austria

Presented by: HK Tech Forum, Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, Department of Physics, City University of Hong Kong



