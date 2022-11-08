HKIAS News

An Intellectual Haven

Over the past years, the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) has made several strategic investments in its future. This growth-oriented approach reaffirms HKIAS as a global leader in fundamental research and has propelled the Institute into a new chapter of its history.

Located in the Centre of Hong Kong

The HKIAS is located at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU). The HKIAS Office finds itself in the quiet and peaceful spot at the Academic Exchange Building (AEB), a few-minute walk from the main campus entrance.

Situated right at the heart of the Kowloon peninsula, the CityU campus is well connected to major transportation in Hong Kong. All other local universities, research institutes, laboratories, special collections and archives can be reached easily by public transport within an hour. Find more here.

Reviving interconnections in the HKIAS community

Recently, HKIAS has been adapting to a new normal and can switch between different situations. The Institute continues to enable the foremost scholars worldwide to pursue their curiosity in new and exciting ways.

Time, Space and a Passionate Learning Community

World-class universities promote interaction and professional engagement among academics, scholars and visiting fellows. In HKIAS, the office rooms and facilities are specifically designed to stimulate exchange, enable collaboration and spark creativity. We aim to offer an environment conducive to bringing curiosity-driven work to fruition.

The HKIAS offers the following services and facilities:

Senior Fellow Offices

Individual Offices

Shared Offices

Meeting room (Capacity 22)

Lecture Theatre (Capacity 100)

Lobby and Reception Area

Common Area

Lounge

Courtyard Garden

Accommodation

In the same building as the HKIAS office at the AEB, HK Tech Lodge (the Lodge) at CityU was established in October 2021. The Lodge provides a lodging facility for guests who participate in CityU-related academic programmes or serve academic purposes in connection with the University. It offers a total of 80 guestrooms with four types of rooms, including Standard Room, Superior Room, Deluxe Room and Suite. Find more here.

Current Situation

Most restrictions in higher education and research have been lifted, which allows us to bring back the liveliness on site. As of late September 2022, the situation regarding Covid-19 in Hong Kong seems stable and is easing Covid-19 entry rules for international arrival. HKIAS' doors are therefore open to Senior Fellows, visiting scholars, and visitors.

The HKIAS office is open. Recently, most of our forums, workshops and lectures take place both on-site and online.

New Plan

Besides six HK Tech Forum series to be hosted by HKIAS in the upcoming months, we are exploring different ways to strengthen collaborations with worldwide scholars for interdisciplinary research at the Institute in 2023. New initiatives are being planned for launch when the travel restrictions are further eased.

HKIAS is dedicated to providing the best possible research environment for the pursuit of curiosity-driven and conducting unfettered research based on free and deep thinking. We look forward to welcoming most international fellows in person on location at the HKIAS in the heart of Hong Kong.

For the latest information on international measures (including visiting Hong Kong from abroad), please see here.

HK Tech Forum Series

To provide a dynamic platform for examining innovative strategies and approaches to major challenges in science and technology, the HKIAS hosts six forums in the HK Tech Forum series in the second half of 2022. The series was initiated by President Way Kuo of CityU with Professor Xun-Li Wang, Executive Director of HKIAS and Chair Professor of the Department of Physics, acting as chief coordinator.

Upcoming Events

Forum on Quantum Physics and Complex Systems

HK Tech Forum · 7 - 9 December (Wed - Fri)