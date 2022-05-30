Newswise — Professor George Fu Gao, HKIAS Senior Fellow and the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, was recently elected a Foreign Member of the Royal Society for his contributions in the field of infection and immunity, particularly relating to emerging viral infections, have helped to improve our understanding of major threats to human health.

In addition, Professor Gao was conferred an honorary doctorate by the City University of Macau on 28 May 2022.

Professor Gao currently is the Vice President of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and Director and Professor of CAS Key Laboratory of Pathogen Microbiology and Immunology, Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

His research interests include enveloped viruses and molecular immunology, mainly focusing on the enveloped virus entry and release, especially interspecies transmission (host jump) of influenza virus and coronaviruses. His research has recently expanded to public health policy and global health strategy.

Professor Gao is a member/fellow of several academies, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Third World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the American Academy of Microbiology (AAM), the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) and the African Academy of Sciences (AAS). He is a recipient of numerous awards, including The World Academy of Sciences Medical Prize (2012), the Nikkei Asia Prize (2014), the Japanese Foreign Minister's Award (2015), the Gamaleya Medal (Russia 2018) and the HKU Centennial Distinguished Chinese Scholars Scheme (2019).

Established in 1660, the Royal Society's fundamental purpose is to recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity. The Society has played a part in some of the most fundamental, significant, and life-changing discoveries in scientific history.



Read more on The Royal Society website.

---

香港高等研究院新聞 2022年5月30日

香港高等研究院資深院士高福教授當選為英國皇家科學院外籍院士及榮獲澳門城市大學頒授榮譽博士名銜

香港高等研究院資深院士兼中國疾病預防控制中心主任高福教授，最近獲選為英國皇家科學院外籍院士，以表彰他在感染和免疫領域的貢獻。同時，他剛於本月28日獲澳門城市大學授予榮譽博士學位。

現時，高教授擔任國家自然科學基金委員會副主任、中國科學院生命科學和醫學學部院士及中國科學院北京生命科學研究院副院長。

高教授主要從事病原微生物跨宿主傳播、感染機制與宿主細胞免疫研究以及公共衛生政策與全球健康策略研究。

此外，高教授是中國科學院、第三世界科學院及美國微生物科學院院士，和歐洲分子生物學組織、愛丁堡皇家學會及非洲科學院外藉院士。歷年來，他榮獲多項殊榮及獎項，包括世界科學院醫學獎（2012年）、日經亞洲獎（2014年）、日本外交部長獎（2015年）、俄羅斯Gamaleya獎章（2018年）及香港大學百周年傑出中國訪問學者計劃（2019年）。

英國皇家科學院於1660年創立，矢志促進和支持科學的發展，以造福人類。每年嚴選在基礎科學研究或工業及科技前沿研究方面有傑出貢獻的科學家成為院士。

詳細內容，請瀏覽英國皇家科學院 網頁