Newswise — Professor Nieng Yan, HKIAS Senior Fellow and Founding President of Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research & Translation, has been elected as a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in recognition of her contribution to life science.

Professor Yan received her B.S. degree from the Department of Biological Sciences & Biotechnology, Tsinghua University in 2000. She then pursued her PhD in the Department of Molecular Biology at Princeton University under the supervision of Professor Yigong Shi between 2000 and 2004. In 2005, she became the regional winner of the Young Scientist Award (North America), co-sponsored by Science/AAAS and GE Healthcare. In 2019, she was elected as an International Member of the US National Academy of Sciences and an International Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2021.

In 2023, the CAS named 59 new members in recognition of their significant accomplishments in science and technology and outstanding contributions to scientific and technological development in China.

