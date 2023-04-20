About The Study: In this study of 171 participants who received primary surgery and postoperative radiation for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, lower levels of written health literacy were significantly associated with postoperative radiation delays when controlling for demographic and clinical factors. The addition of health literacy and the community-level area deprivation index improved the model’s prediction of postoperative radiation delay risk.

