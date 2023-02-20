A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Hatay Province in Turkey on Monday, which was one of the areas devastated by the Feb. 6 quake that killed more than 46,000 people in the area near the border with Syria. Experts in University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center can provide insight into the impact of the new quake on recovery efforts and other topics:



Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the Disaster Research Center, can also talk about disaster relief (donations) and volunteer efforts.

Rachel Davidson: Conducts research on natural disaster risk modeling and civil infrastructure systems. She looks at lifelines (e.g., electric power, water supply) and risk from a regional perspective during and after hurricanes and earthquakes.

James Kendra: Disaster response, nursing homes and hospitals, volunteers, response coordination.

Jennifer Horney: Environmental impacts of disasters and potential public health impacts for chronic and infectious diseases.

Sarah DeYoung: Infant feeding in disasters.

Jennifer Trivedi: Challenges for people with disabilities during disaster, cultural issues and long-term recovery.