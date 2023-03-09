Newswise — Spring Break can be a time for students to let loose and unwind from the rigors of the academic year. But it can also be a time of increased risk of sexual assault for young people, who aren’t always on guard against danger in the midst of a party.

Sexual violence affects millions of people each year in the United States, and researchers know the numbers are probably lower than they really are due to underreporting. Even still, over half of women and almost a third of men have experienced sexual violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, more than one in four college-aged women will experience non-consensual sexual contact during their time in college, according to a survey conducted by the Association of American Universities. Young people are especially vulnerable at social gatherings involving alcohol, making Spring Break a uniquely risky time.

“As we all know, alcohol consumption increases during this time of year, which contributes to higher vulnerability for both young women and men,” said Jamie Ferrell, RN, director of forensic nursing for Memorial Hermann Health System.

To reduce the risk, Ferrell suggests pouring or opening your own drink and keeping it with you at all times. Never leave an open drink on the table, walk away, and then come back and drink it.

“Too often, young people trust people they don’t know when they are out at clubs or social gatherings,” she says. “It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and leave any situation that makes you feel uncomfortable or becomes dangerous. It’s also imperative that you stick with your group. Don’t wander off on your own, or if you do, let your friends know where you’re going.”

If you do experience sexual assault, it’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to receive physical, emotional and psychological care, Ferrell says. Trauma-informed providers, such as Memorial Hermann’s forensic nurse examiners, can also collect evidence if the victim chooses to report the crime to law enforcement.

“Many women who come to see us are very scared, worried about pregnancy and concerned about possible exposure to sexually transmitted diseases,” Ferrell said. “We treat victims of trauma with compassion and believe what they are saying, without judgement or blame.”

Contrary to public perception, men can also be victims of sexual assault, Ferrell adds.

“Young men sometimes feel invincible, and when they become victims, many men will not seek help for one reason or another,” Ferrell said. “However, if victims come in right away, we can aid them physically and assist them with counseling to help them deal with the violation emotionally as well, which is extremely important.”

People who’ve experienced sexual assault should receive post-HIV exposure medication within 72 hours, Ferrell says. It’s also important to collect and preserve evidence as soon as possible, although assault victims can choose to contact law enforcement later if they prefer. Evidence can be collected within 120 hours of the assault and will be preserved for up to five years.

The forensic nursing team at Memorial Hermann is nationally recognized for its innovative treatment of survivors of assault. These specially educated nurses provide care for both the physical and emotional healing of sexual assault victims. Additionally, the forensic nurse continues to play a role beyond the walls of the hospital, testifying in court and providing education to other health care professionals, law enforcement agencies and victim advocacy groups.

If you think you have been a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.