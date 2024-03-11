Newswise — New York, NY (March 11, 2024) – The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced today the establishment of the Institute for Equity and Justice in Health Sciences Education.

David Muller, MD, will serve as the Institute’s Director, with Leona Hess, PhD, MSW, serving as Co-Director. Dr. Muller is Dean Emeritus for Medical Education, and Marietta and Charles C. Morchand Chair in Medical Education, at Icahn Mount Sinai. In nearly 20 years as Dean for Medical Education, he played a critical role in creating a more welcoming environment for a diverse student population at Icahn Mount Sinai, while working with students and faculty to develop new ideas and initiatives to propel the school toward a learning and training environment free of racism and bias.

As Dean, he and his team worked extensively to establish Icahn Mount Sinai as a national leader in racial and social justice, including launching the school’s Racism and Bias Initiative. He and Dr. Hess then collaborated to create a program, Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education, that disseminated the initiative at 11 medical schools through a grant from the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation. The program is now in its third year.

“I am excited and inspired to play a role in setting a national standard for excellence in anti-racism and social justice work,” says Dr. Muller. “The Institute builds on an exceptional team’s efforts to embed anti-racism across the medical school and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Icahn Mount Sinai.”

The Institute will expand upon Icahn Mount Sinai’s anti-racist, anti-biased learning and training environment in medical and graduate education. More importantly, it will function on a national scale, developing interventions to drive social change, measuring the impact of that change, and serving as a national resource for consultation and best practices. It will encompass and expand upon existing efforts currently under the Racism and Bias Initiative, Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education, and the Center for Anti-Racism in Practice.

“We are deeply grateful for the bold progress Dr. Muller has led in the realm of anti-racism and social justice. In this next chapter, with his exceptional team, Dr. Muller will strengthen our investment and impact in eliminating racism and bias in biomedical education. Importantly, we will measure outcomes and set a national standard for excellence,” says Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

The Institute for Equity and Justice in Health Sciences Education at Icahn Mount Sinai will pursue the following goals:

Build the capacity of medical and biomedical educators, across disciplines and the health professions, to dismantle and disrupt racism, bias, and oppression in all its forms

Provide expanded learning opportunities to accelerate anti-racist/anti-biased transformational change in educational programs through systems change, strategic planning, and priority-setting

Evaluate and measure the impact of racism and bias on biomedical and health professions education

Study the impact of interventions that address racism, oppression, and bias in the learning environment, while providing opportunities and support for students, staff, and faculty to do this research

Disseminate knowledge through scholarship and external consultation

Cultivate potential funders at the federal, state, and local level, to amplify dissemination efforts and accelerate anti-racist initiatives outside Icahn Mount Sinai.

