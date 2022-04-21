The Donate Life flag has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. Giving the gift of life is one of the most selfless legacies a person can leave behind. The concept of a flag raising is to make a unified statement about the importance of donation and represent the great need for donors and encourage people to register as a donor. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:30PM, Hackensack University Medical Center team members joined representatives of the New Jersey Sharing Network, all dressed in blue & green, the official Donate Life colors, to raise the flag and awareness for organ donation.

Hackensack Meridian Health’s Kidney Transplant Program is among the fastest-growing in the nation. Patients who come to Hackensack for kidney transplantation have much shorter waiting times to receive a deceased donor kidney than other centers in the tri-state area due to our donor-recipient matching.