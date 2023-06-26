Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final entry in the blockbuster movie series, opens this week. The franchise, starring Harrison Ford as adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones, has made an indelible mark on society, but how has it impacted the field of archaeology? Laurie Miroff, director of the Public Archaeology Facility at Binghamton University, State University of New York, says it is both a blessing and a curse.

“It has introduced generations to archaeology and, for some, Indiana Jones is the reason they took their first class in the subject and may have gone on to careers in archaeology,” said Miroff. “However, the image of the field as portrayed in the films is skewed, to say the least. It’s hard to live up to the excitement of Indy. My research focuses on the Upper Susquehanna River Valley. People are often disappointed when I tell them I am an archaeologist but don’t work in Egypt or someplace similarly ‘exotic.’”

More concerning, however, is how Indy does archaeology, says Miroff, There is no consultation with descendant communities, no record keeping, no measurement, all of which allow us to respectfully tell the story of the past, which is the main purpose of archaeology.

“For Indy it is all about the artifact. Indy does say ‘This belongs in a museum,’ but why is that his decision and not that of the community?” says Miroff. “And to what museum does he think the artifact should go? One in the country where it was found?”

“I often start a talk with pre-college students by telling them what archaeology is not,” adds Miroff. “The touchstone for this is Indiana Jones, which I show with a circle and slash across his image. In recent years, I have asked if they know who he is. After all, it has been 15 years since the last movie, well before many of these students were born. Inevitably, a high proportion of them do know Indy. In some ways, I am relieved because at least they have heard about archaeology, a subject not often taught in school.”

Despite the negative impact, Miroff sees the appeal of the movies.

“I myself find them enjoyable (well, most of them),” says Miroff. “You can’t pitch an action-adventure movie and then show people taking notes and photos and slowly excavating with a trowel. But to answer whether Indiana Jones has had a positive or negative impact on the field of archaeology, I would say both.”