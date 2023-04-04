According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, both congenital syphilis, which affects babies born to mothers with the disease, and adult cases caused by sexual transmission, are on the rise. The spike is part of a concerning trend of rising sexually transmitted infections, but syphilis is particularly worrisome because it can mimic other infections and some people don’t even know they have it.

Dr. Sharon Nachman, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, says "syphilis can be easily treated both before and during pregnancy. Better strategies for accessible and repeat testing are especially important to identify and prevent congenital syphilis."

She said while "there are many reasons for syphilis being on the rise in the U.S., these include infrastructure needs, lack of screening and follow-up, and the need for additional staff to see referrals, without appropriate treatment and retesting, syphilis can be missed."

Dr. Nachman adds "syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection which means any sexually-active person can get syphilis as it is passed from person to person. In the case of infants, it is passed from mom to infant during pregnancy and around delivery time. However, syphilis can be cured with proper testing and treatment from a healthcare provider. The most common regimen for treatment is penicillin. But the concerns about penicillin shortages will be problematic for people with syphilis."



