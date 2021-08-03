Article title: Ethyl isopropyl amiloride decreases oxidative phosphorylation and increases mitochondrial fusion in clonal untransformed and cancer cells

Authors: Sagar S. Manoli, Kyle Kisor, Bradley A. Webb, Diane L. Barber

From the authors: “Our findings that a lower [intracellular pH (pHi)] is associated with decreased [oxygen consumption rate] raise questions on the prevailing prediction that the higher pHi of cancer cells enables metabolic reprogramming by suppressing oxidative phosphorylation and also for lowering pHi as a therapeutic strategy to limit cancer progression by reversing metabolic reprogramming.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.