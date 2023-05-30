Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 30, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the results of its recent elections. The Society’s membership selected its new president-elect and 3 new board members. The 2023-2024 board is assuming office on July 1 and includes the following members.

Brian O’Rourke, PharmD—President Dr O’Rourke will assume the role of 2023-2024 president after having served as ISPOR’s president-elect over the past year. He is currently president of Brian O’Rourke Health Care Consulting, Inc in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and previously served as the president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) from 2009-2020.

Jan Elias Hansen, PhD —Immediate Past President Dr Hansen moves into the role of immediate past president. She is vice president of the Evidence for Access Unit in US Medical Affairs at Genentech in South San Francisco, California, USA.

Eberechukwu Onukwugha, PhD—President-Elect Dr Onukwugha was elected as president-elect and will move into the role of president during the 2024-2025 term. She is a professor in the Department of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research and the executive director of Pharmaceutical Research Computing at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Dalia Dawoud, PhD—Director Dr Dawoud is an associate director (research) at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in London, England, UK.

Lucinda Orsini, DPM, MPH—Director Dr Orsini is vice president for value and outcomes research at COMPASS Pathways in Skillman, New Jersey, USA.

Amy K. O’Sullivan, PhD—Director Dr O’Sullivan is senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Ontada in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Returning board members include:

Beth Devine, PhD—Director Dr Devine is a professor and graduate program director at the Comparative Heath Outcomes, Policy and Economics Institute, School of Pharmacy, University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Marlene Gyldmark, MPhil—Director Ms Gyldmark is global head of HEOR and epidemiology at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Basel, Switzerland.

Andrea Manca, MSc PhD—Director Dr Manca is a professor of health economics at the Centre for Health Economics, University of York in York, England, UK.

Dong-Churl Suh, PhD—Director Dr Suh is a professor and director, pharmaceutical economics and policy at the College of Pharmacy, Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea.

Sean D. Sullivan, BScPharm, MSc, PhD—Treasurer Dr Sullivan is professor and dean at the University of Washington, School of Pharmacy in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Rob Abbott—CEO and Executive Director Mr Abbott is chief executive officer and executive director at ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, USA.





