Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 5, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today that it has launched a new Impact of HEOR microsite. The new web content highlights case illustrations from around the globe that demonstrate how the field of HEOR is improving healthcare decisions.

ISPOR’s Strategic Plan outlines 4 strategic pillars, one of which is Communication and Collaboration that aims to communicate the value and enhance the impact of HEOR. The new Impact of HEOR microsite supports this strategic pillar by featuring notable case examples in which HEOR has improved healthcare decision making and the lives of patients.

“Those of us who work in the field of HEOR know and understand the significant impact that this research can have to inform and improve healthcare decision making,” stated ISPOR’s President, Jan Hansen, PhD. “Highlighting notable case examples is an important way for our discipline to elevate the vital role that HEOR plays to improve health outcomes for patients!”

HEOR professionals who would like to submit their case illustration for consideration as an Impact of HEOR featured case can do so through the Society’s HEOR Impact Story Form.

Additional information on the impact of HEOR can be found at:

Impact of HEOR Microsite | Cases From ISPOR Chapters | Cases From Europe | Cases From North America

Additional information on HEOR can be found at:

About HEOR | About Real-World Evidence | HEOR News Desk | Top 10 HEOR Trends Report



###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram