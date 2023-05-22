Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 22, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today that it has published a new report on its work in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The report, “Advancing HEOR in Low- and Middle-Income Countries,” explores the distinctive needs LMICs have in developing their HEOR capacity, as well as the Society’s work to fulfill its mission to promote HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally in these regions.

ISPOR has a strong commitment to the advancement of HEOR in LMICs. More than 20% of the Society’s members, 65% of ISPOR regional chapters, and 35% of ISPOR student chapters are in LMICs. The report notes that LMICs face unique healthcare system challenges, “including limited resources for healthcare, gaps in human and infrastructure capacity, often fragmented systems, and growing burden of disease.”

Much of ISPOR’s work in LMICs is focused on supporting critical HEOR capacity building in these countries, through education and training. The Society also provides publishing opportunities for researchers in LMICs, chapter support, conference grants, educational funding, fee-waived membership grants, HEOR awards and more. Additional information can be found on the Society’s Advancing HEOR in Low- and Middle Income Countries webpage.





###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram