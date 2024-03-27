Newswise — Bridge infrastructure and safety: Roberto Leon

Questions are being raised concerning U.S. infrastructure in the aftermath of the bridge collapse in Baltimore. Virginia Tech structural engineering expert Roberto Leon said that, given the ship’s weight, it struck the bridge’s support with significant force. “The post cannot absorb anywhere near the energy this massive ship brings, so it’s inevitable that it will break as it bends,” said Leon. “If a pier that has inadequate protection is hit by a ship that size, there is very little that can be done.” Leon said there are many lessons that can be learned from this disaster. “It’s our job to make the necessary changes to keep this from happening again.” Leon believes that bridge cameras and sensors are crucial in helping to track when a cargo ship heads off course. Leon has been featured on NBC’s Today Show, CNN, Fox LiveNOW, NPR, Washington Post, the Associated Press and more.