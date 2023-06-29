It’s one of the hottest summer trends for getting the darkest tan in the shortest amount of time - Browning Lotions. Influencers on social media are praising this solution for helping with their summer tans, but they haven't been talking about the potential dangers that come with the use of this new product.

Browning lotion works with the sun's UV rays to darken your skin faster, but experts say, this can be very damaging to the skin. Experts like dermatologist Dr. Alexis Young with Hackensack University Medical Center are raising concerns about the nature of tanning accelerators like browning lotion. “It is important to know that a tan is never considered to be healthy and exposure to UVA and UVB radiation can cause skin cancer, that's the first issue I have,” says Dr. Young. “A tan is a warning flag or a sign of sun damage, and the second problem I see is that products like this might make it seem as though people are somewhat protected from the sun’s UV rays when they are not.”

Any exposure to UVA and UVB rays is very damaging to the skin, says Dr. Young, and increases your risk of skin cancer. Experts agree that the best and only way to protect yourself is to use broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. “Apply a broad spectrum sunscreen containing either titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide, which provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays, liberally to all uncovered skin, especially your nose, ears, neck, hands, feet, and even your lips,” explains Dr. Young who also recommends reapplying every 2 hours and after going in the water. Photoprotective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses are also excellent ways to protect from the sun. Using any form of tanning accelerator, including browning lotion, can expose you to different types of skin cancers including the most deadly form, melanoma. If you really want to look a little sunkissed without the dangers of sitting in the sun, Dr. Young recommends sunless self-tanners. “They really have come a long way from the days of orange streakiness.”