Indiana University School of Medicine is home to the Health Equity Advancing through Learning Health Systems Research (HEAL-R) Collaborative, which works to bring equity research to health care delivery. Leaders of the collaborative are available to discuss the important of health equity and research happening related to health equity at the school.

Dr. Erika Cheng is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics. Her research areas include child health within the context of the family, social and life course determinants of chronic disease, health and health care disparities for women during the period of pregnancy and child birth, the role of fathers, and early life origins of obesity.

Dr. Lauren Nephew is the Assistant Vice Chair of Health Equity at IU School of Medicine. Her research interests include understanding how the social and structural determinants of health contribute to disparities in chronic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma outcomes and developing interventions that move patients closer to health equity.