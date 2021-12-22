Charlottesville, VA (January 1, 2022). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 52, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/52/1/neurosurg-focus.52.issue-1.xml]) presents 15 articles and two editorials on robotics in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Nicholas Theodore, Lola Chambless, Roger Hartl, Corinna C. Zygourakis, Bowen Jiang, and Themistocles S. Protopsaltis

As the Topic Editors discuss in their introduction for this issue, “The field of neurosurgery is evolving rapidly, and enabling technologies such as image guidance, robotics, and others will hopefully continue to improve the outcome of our patients. No longer the topic for futuristic fiction, robotics in neurosurgery is here to stay and will, as our specialty does, continue to be refined and perfected.”

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction: The neurosurgeon as roboticist” by Constantinos Hadjipanayis et al.

by Constantinos Hadjipanayis et al. “Editorial: Ethical nuances and medicolegal vulnerabilities in robotic neurosurgery” by George Chandy Vilanilam and Easwer Hariharan Venkat

by George Chandy Vilanilam and Easwer Hariharan Venkat “Learning curves in robot-assisted spine surgery: a systematic review and proposal of application to residency curricula” by Zach Pennington et al.

by Zach Pennington et al. “Does robot-assisted navigation influence pedicle screw selection and accuracy in minimally invasive spine surgery?” by Karim A. Shafi et al.

by Karim A. Shafi et al. “Editorial: Benefits of robotic spine surgery: the future is bright” by Daniel Lubelski and Nicholas Theodore

by Daniel Lubelski and Nicholas Theodore “Clinical results following robotic navigation guidance for sacroiliac joint fusion in 36 patients” by Jennyfer Paulla Galdino Chaves et al.

by Jennyfer Paulla Galdino Chaves et al. “Workflow and performance of intraoperative CT, cone-beam CT, and robotic cone-beam CT for spinal navigation in 503 consecutive patients” by Paul Kendlbacher et al.

by Paul Kendlbacher et al. “CT-to-fluoroscopy registration versus scan-and-plan registration for robot-assisted insertion of lumbar pedicle screws” by Asham Khan et al.

by Asham Khan et al. “Robot-guided versus freehand fluoroscopy-guided minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion: a single-institution, observational, case-control study ” by Ming-Chin Lin et al.

” by Ming-Chin Lin et al. “Evaluating robotic pedicle screw placement against conventional modalities: a systematic review and network meta-analysis” by Anant Naik et al.

by Anant Naik et al. “Collaborative spinal robot system for laminectomy: a preliminary study” by Zhuofu Li et al.

by Zhuofu Li et al. “Rediscovery of the transcerebellar approach: improving the risk-benefit ratio in robot-assisted brainstem biopsies” by Kathrin Machetanz et al.

by Kathrin Machetanz et al. “A novel 3D-vision–based collaborative robot as a scope holding system for port surgery: a technical feasibility study” by Ruochu Xiong et al.

by Ruochu Xiong et al. “Robotic external ventricular drain placement for acute neurosurgical care in low-resource settings: feasibility considerations and a prototype design” by Alexander D. Smith et al.

by Alexander D. Smith et al. “Robotic and robot-assisted skull base neurosurgery: systematic review of current applications and future directions” by Dhiraj J. Pangal et al.

by Dhiraj J. Pangal et al. “Robot-assisted frontofacial correction in very young children with craniofacial dysostosis syndromes: a technical note and early functional outcome” by Suhas Udayakumaran et al.

by Suhas Udayakumaran et al. “Robot-assisted carotid artery stenting: outcomes, safety, and operational learning curve” by Rawad Abbas et al.

by Rawad Abbas et al. “Transcarotid access for remote robotic endovascular neurointerventions: a cadaveric proof-of-concept study” by Marton Berczeli et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

For additional information, please contact Gillian Shasby, Director of Publications, Journal of Neurosurgery Publishing Group, One Morton Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903; Email: [email protected] Phone 434-924-5555.

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system including the brain, spinal column, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.