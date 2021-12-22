Newswise — Charlottesville, VA (January 1, 2022). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 6, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/6/1/neurosurg-focus-video.6.issue-1.xml]) presents 19 articles on applications of intraoperative visualization technologies.

Topic Editors: Constantinos Hadjipanayis, Steven N. Kalkanis, John Y. K. Lee, and Nader Sanai

As the Topic Editors discuss in their introduction for this issue, “Intraoperative visualization has been the driving force for neurosurgery advancement since the genesis of our field over 100 years ago. The ability to localize and delineate normal from abnormal structures has permitted more safe and effective surgeries. . . . This issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video on intraoperative visualization provides the latest intraoperative technologies in video case format.”

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction: Intraoperative visualization” by Constantinos Hadjipanayis et al.

by Constantinos Hadjipanayis et al. “Intraoperative use of heads-up display in skull base surgery” by Laura Salgado-Lopez et al.

by Laura Salgado-Lopez et al. “Augmented-reality template guided transorbital approach for intradural tumors” by Walter C. Jean et al.

by Walter C. Jean et al. “Insular gliomas and tractographic visualization of the connectome” by Nicholas B. Dadario et al.

by Nicholas B. Dadario et al. “Contemporary intraoperative visualization for GBM with use of exoscope, 5-ALA fluorescence-guided surgery and tractography” by Alexander J. Schupper et al.

by Alexander J. Schupper et al. “Improvement of optic nerve pial blood supply visualized through indocyanine green videoangiography after resection of a tuberculum sellae meningioma: 2-dimensional operative video” by Guilherme H. W. Ceccato et al.

by Guilherme H. W. Ceccato et al. “5-ALA fluorescence in indeterminate grade gliomas” by Michael Müther and Walter Stummer

by Michael Müther and Walter Stummer “Qualitative head-to-head comparison of headlamp and microscope for visualizing 5-ALA fluorescence during resection of glioblastoma” by Fraser Henderson Jr. et al.

by Fraser Henderson Jr. et al. “Second window ICG predicts postoperative MRI gadolinium enhancement in high grade gliomas and brain metastases ” by Ritesh Karsalia at al.

” by Ritesh Karsalia at al. “Fluorescence-guided craniotomy of glioblastoma using panitumumab-IRDye800” by Quan Zhou and Gordon Li

by Quan Zhou and Gordon Li “Microscope-based augmented reality with diffusion tensor imaging and fluorescein in insular glioma resection” by Sabino Luzzi and Alice Giotta Lucifero

by Sabino Luzzi and Alice Giotta Lucifero “Contralateral interhemispheric transfalcine approach to precuneal glioblastoma: fluorescein guided microsurgical resection and endoscopic microinspection tool” by Adam M. Olszewski et al.

by Adam M. Olszewski et al. “Utility of intraoperative real-time near-infrared fluorescence surgery for spinal schwannoma” by Jun Muto et al.

by Jun Muto et al. “Spinal anesthesia in awake surgical procedures of the lumbar spine: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 3709 patients” by Roberto J. Perez-Roman et al.

by Roberto J. Perez-Roman et al. “ICG Flow 800 technology targeted STA-MCA microvascular bypass for exclusion of deep-seated fusiform MCA aneurysm: 2-dimensional operative video” by Carlos Candanedo et al.

by Carlos Candanedo et al. “Double-barrel STA-MCA bypass and partial trapping of a ruptured mycotic MCA aneurysm with flash fluorescence technique” by Christopher S. Graffeo et al.

by Christopher S. Graffeo et al. “Application of FLOW 800 in extracranial-to-intracranial bypass surgery for moyamoya disease” by Benjamin Yim et al.

by Benjamin Yim et al. “Contact endoscopy as a novel technique for intra-operative identification of normal pituitary gland and adenoma” by Christina Jackson et al.

by Christina Jackson et al. “Outpatient endoscopic resection of large calcified thoracic disc herniation with caudal displacement” by Sanjay Konakondla et al.

by Sanjay Konakondla et al. “Use of an exoscope for enhanced visualization of a Schwab grade 5 osteotomy to correct kyphotic deformity” by Alma Rechav Ben-Natan

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Neurosurgical Focus, an online-only, monthly, peer-reviewed journal, covers a different neurosurgery-related topic in depth each month and is available free to all readers at http://www.thejns.org. Enhanced by color images and video clips, each issue constitutes a state-of-the-art "textbook chapter" in the field of neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Focus is one of six journals published by the JNS Publishing Group, the scholarly journal division of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Other peer-reviewed journals published by the JNS Publishing Group each month include Journal of Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Journal of Neurosurgery: Pediatrics, Journal of Neurosurgery: Case Lessons, and Neurosurgical Focus: Video. All six journals can be accessed at www.thejns.org.

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 10,000 members worldwide. The AANS is dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurological surgery in order to provide the highest quality of neurosurgical care to the public. All active members of the AANS are certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Neurosurgery) of Canada, or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, AC. Neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the entire nervous system including the brain, spinal column, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. For more information, visit www.AANS.org.