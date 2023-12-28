Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (January 1, 2024). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 56, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/56/1/neurosurg-focus.56.issue-1.xml]) presents 17 articles on the use of mixed reality in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Giuseppe E. Umana, Camilo Molina, Anna Miserocchi, and Hani J. Marcus

Advances in technology have increased the capabilities and opportunities for the use of mixed reality systems in surgical settings. As noted by this month’s topic editors, the January issue of Neurosurgical Focus “delves into the latest technical developments in mixed reality and its role in neurosurgery, serving as a comprehensive guide for researchers, clinicians, developers, and policymakers.”

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction. Introducing mixed reality in neurosurgical practice” by Giuseppe E. Umana et al.

by Giuseppe E. Umana et al. “Intraoperative mixed-reality spinal neuronavigation system: a novel navigation technique for spinal intradural pathologies” by Kadri Emre Caliskan et al.

by Kadri Emre Caliskan et al. “Impact of augmented reality fiber tractography on the extent of resection and functional outcome of primary motor area tumors” by Sabino Luzzi et al.

by Sabino Luzzi et al. “Navigating the calvaria with mobile mixed reality–based neurosurgical planning: how feasible are smartphone applications as a craniotomy guide?” by Ihsan Dogan et al.

by Ihsan Dogan et al. “Mixed reality in neurosurgery: redefining the paradigm for arteriovenous malformation planning and navigation to improve patient outcomes” by Edinson Najera et al.

by Edinson Najera et al. “Creation of a microsurgical neuroanatomy laboratory and virtual operating room: a preliminary study” by Gökberk Erol et al.

by Gökberk Erol et al. “Improving mixed-reality neuronavigation with blue-green light: a comparative multimodal laboratory study” by Salvatore Marrone et al.

by Salvatore Marrone et al. “IMAGINER: improving accuracy with a mixed reality navigation system during placement of external ventricular drains. A feasibility study” by Ronny Grunert et al.

by Ronny Grunert et al. “An evaluation of physical and augmented patient-specific intracranial aneurysm simulators on microsurgical clipping performance and skills: a randomized controlled study” by Philippe Dodier et al.

by Philippe Dodier et al. “Mixed reality for spine surgery: a step into the future with a human cadaveric accuracy study” by Dirk Winkler et al.

by Dirk Winkler et al. “Accuracy of routine external ventricular drain placement following a mixed reality–guided twist-drill craniostomy” by Sangjun Eom et al.

by Sangjun Eom et al. “Combined use of 3D printing and mixed reality technology for neurosurgical training: getting ready for brain surgery” by Sebastian Jeising et al.

by Sebastian Jeising et al. “Innovations in craniovertebral junction training: harnessing the power of mixed reality and head-mounted displays” by Akshay Ganeshkumar et al.

by Akshay Ganeshkumar et al. “Mixed reality compared to the traditional ex cathedra format for neuroanatomy learning: the value of a three-dimensional virtual environment to better understand the real world” by Abiram Sandralegar et al.

by Abiram Sandralegar et al. “A patient-specific, interactive, multiuser, online mixed-reality neurosurgical training and planning system” by Jingyue Wang et al.

by Jingyue Wang et al. “The role of extended reality in eloquent area lesions: a systematic review” by Salvatore Marrone et al.

by Salvatore Marrone et al. “Students’ perspectives regarding needs for and opportunities with mixed-reality education in neurosurgery at German medical schools” by Johannes Wach et al.

by Johannes Wach et al. “Assessing views and attitudes toward the use of extended reality and its implications in neurosurgical education: a survey of neurosurgical trainees” by Nithin Gupta et al.

