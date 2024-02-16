Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jim Robo, a private investor and former chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners, LP, was elected to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting on February 16.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Robo to the board,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “He has an exceptional track record of driving transformation and excellence and will offer valuable strategic insights as we continue our journey to transform healthcare for the benefit of patients globally.”

During Mr. Robo’s 10-year tenure as CEO, NextEra Energy grew to become the largest renewable energy company in the world and has been recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics, compliance and diversity. Prior to joining NextEra Energy in 2002, Mr. Robo spent a decade at General Electric Company, serving in roles including president and CEO of GE Mexico and as president and CEO of the GE Capital TIP/Modular Space division.

Mr. Robo also serves on the J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. board and is the lead director and chairman of its nominating and corporate governance committee. Mr. Robo earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

###

About Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees, a 31-member group of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators, is responsible for patient care, medical education and research at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minn., as well as Mayo Clinic Health System, a network of clinics and hospitals serving more than 60 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.