Newswise — JMIR Publications is pleased to announce a new theme issue in JMIR Neurotechnology exploring brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that represent the transformative convergence of neuroscience, engineering, and technology. The peer-reviewed journal aims to bridge the gap between clinical neuroscience and information technology by providing a platform for applied human research in the field of neurology.

JMIR Neurotechnology welcomes submissions from scientists, clinicians, and technologists. PhD students and early career researchers are also encouraged to submit. This theme issue invites original contributions on topics that include but are not limited to the following:

Novel BCI technologies, such as optogenetics, augmented reality, and synthetic telepathy

Clinical applications of BCIs in neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson disease, and stroke

Applications of BCIs in neurorehabilitation and epilepsy

Human-computer interaction, including user-centered design, usability, and accessibility

Machine learning and signal processing for BCIs

Ethical, legal, and social issues involved in the use of BCIs, such as data ownership, cybersecurity, and brain hacking

Neuroplasticity, neurofeedback, and BCI training

BCIs for augmentative and alternative communication

