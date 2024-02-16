Newswise — HARRISONBURG, Va. — The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Despite this alarming fact JMU nursing professor, Modjadji Choshi, says, “Many women remain unaware of cardiovascular risk factors and many healthcare providers who care for women are also poorly informed and feel ill-prepared to assess women for cardiovascular risk.”

Choshi, who has worked in cardiac critical care nursing in addition to teaching, said, “It is important for women, and those who love them, to be aware of these statistics and to take steps to reduce their risk factors through lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy and nutritious diet, getting regular physical activity, not smoking, managing any medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes and high cholesterol, and preventative measures such as regular check-ups and screenings. Also, managing stress and getting enough sleep helps.”

To advance equity in cardiovascular disease care for all women, health systems must focus on reducing the barriers and consider the social determinants of health and socio-cultural aspects influencing women’s health, Choshi said.

American Heart Month has been observed in February since 1964, when President Lyndon B. Johnson dedicated to the month to heart disease awareness.

