Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (June 22, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Jodi Wolff, PhD, MSSW, as a 2023 plenary speaker at the AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Wolff is vice president of patient engagement & advocacy at Rejuvenate Bio where she collaborates with the medical and rare disease patient advocacy communities to design and implement ethical and patient-centered gene therapy trials. She is also the creator and director of the Jett Foundation’s Camp Promise Retreat, a program for young adults with NMD to educate, motivate, and support them in their transition to adulthood. Dr. Wolff’s plenary session will discuss how the health care team can support patients at critical junctures in their disease course, including at the time of diagnosis, loss of a key function, increased medical intervention, transition to adulthood, and palliative care. Research related to coping, grief and loss, anxiety and depression, social isolation, and social support and systems will be examined. According to Dr. Wolff, this topic is important to address because, “Physicians and their teams have the opportunity to minimize the medical trauma experienced by patients and to help patients return home after an appointment feeling supported and understood.” Dr. Wolff is excited to connect with other clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting. “I am looking forward to seeing many old colleagues and new faces,” she added. About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, the AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.