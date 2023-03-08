FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Community Physicians (JHCP) announced today that it will open a third Howard County, Maryland, primary care office in mid-March 2023. The new site — Columbia North— is located at 8820 Columbia 100 Parkway, Suite 400, Columbia, Maryland 21045.

“Access to care continues to be a need — both nationally and locally. With one successful practice nearby, Columbia North is strategically located to provide high-quality, primary care services to better serve the families who reside in the growing northern Howard County communities,” says Steven Kravet, M.D., M.B.A., president of Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. “This new medical practice is a collaboration within Johns Hopkins Medicine — between Howard County General Hospital and the numerous Johns Hopkins specialty-care locations in the region — to address the health care needs of Howard County residents.”

Johns Hopkins Community Physicians — a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine — brings Johns Hopkins Medicine services and expertise to our communities. The group currently provides care at more than 40 locations throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia and continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities it serves.

Kravet says this will be JHCP’s third primary care location in Howard County, including their Columbia South and Fulton sites. The Columbia North office will offer adult medicine in a newly designed space. It features 12 exam rooms; an innovative on-stage/off-stage model of care to increase patient privacy and provider collaboration; and easy, free parking. Specialty care experts will likely join the practice in the future. Should the need arise, patients will have access to a network of world-renowned Johns Hopkins hospitals and specialists.

. More information about all Howard County locations can be found on jhcp.org/HoCo.