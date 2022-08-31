Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Johnson Memorial Health and Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday, Aug. 31, that the Indiana health system has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

"We are honored to enter into this collaborative relationship with Mayo Clinic," says David Dunkle, M.D., president and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "Our providers will be able to consult directly with the world’s leading medical experts, enhancing the outstanding care we already provide to the people of Johnson County. Best of all, our patients will have access to Mayo Clinic’s research, diagnostic and treatment resources through their Johnson Memorial Health provider at no extra cost to them."

Physicians from Johnson Memorial Healthwill be able to combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home.

"We are excited to welcome Johnson Memorial Health to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," says Mark V. Larson, M.D., medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. "With Johnson Memorial Health, we share common values, mission and commitment to consistently improve the delivery of health care to patients. Mayo Clinic looks forward to working closely with our new colleagues at Johnson Memorial Health to help provide their patients with the latest medical knowledge and expertise."

Through Johnson Memorial Health’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, their physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical solutions and services, including:

AskMayoExpert

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. eConsults

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients. eBoards

eBoards are live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

Health Care Consulting

Health Care Consulting provides access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

"I can speak for the community leaders that serve with me how exciting this collaboration is for our organization and for our community," says R. Martin Umbarger, JMH Board of Trustees chairperson. "This is a major milestone in the history of Johnson Memorial Health and I couldn’t be more proud."

Staff from Johnson Memorial Health can use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, India, Mexico, and the Middle East.

###

About Johnson Memorial Health

Johnson Memorial Health is a nationally-recognized network of physicians and healthcare resources based in Johnson County, Indiana. At its heart is Johnson Memorial Hospital, located in Franklin, which has served patients as the county’s only hospital since 1947.

Johnson Memorial Health provides award-winning services, including cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, maternity, orthopedic, sports medicine, pain, weight loss and wound healing care. The network also features general, orthopedic and weight loss surgery, home and occupational health care and outpatient rehabilitation services.

In addition to the main campus in Franklin, Johnson Memorial Health has expanded to include the Greenwood Primary Care Center, the Whiteland Primary Care Center, Stones Crossing Health Pavilion and the Franklin Immediate Care Center. In 2020, Johnson Memorial Health opened a $47 million outpatient services building in Franklin, the largest construction project in the history of the hospital. The new building features expanded space for lab and imaging services, as well as a new emergency department.

Johnson Memorial Health has been awarded numerous accolades, including the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Emergency Care and consecutive "A" safety grades from the Leapfrog Group.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

Media contacts: