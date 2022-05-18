Dear Media Member,

We’re just two weeks away from gathering at the American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine, and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise and Vascular Health. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and will feature 150 ground-breaking trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science. The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting will be held May 31 – June 4 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center alongside the beautiful San Diego Bay.

View the advance program here for a variety of story ideas from research topics and keynote addresses that will be presented to the more than 2,500 professionals attending this premier conference.

The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting and World Congresses will feature several compelling sessions, including several in the areas of immunology, genetics and endocrinology:

Genetics of Musculoskeletal Disease

The Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance - Addressing the Sex and Gender Gaps in Sports Performance Research

- HERITAGE Family Study at 25: Summary of Training Effects on Fitness, Reproducibility, Genomics and Molecular Transducers

Registration is FREE for members of the media, and you’d have access to subject matter experts presenting the latest trends and research at the meeting. Please note that ACSM is requiring all in-person conference participants to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result. More information regarding health and safety protocols can be found here.

