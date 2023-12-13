Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Katherine Johnson, MD, as chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) and Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University Chicago. She is the first woman to chair the department.

Dr. Johnson served as the department's interim chair from 2021 to 2023. She also spearheaded the department's COVID response coordination in 2020, including the sudden transition to remote work and full-capacity telehealth, as well as addressing clinical obstacles and department wellness.

"Dr. Johnson has been a tireless advocate in multiple leadership positions," said Richard Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, executive vice president & regional chief clinical officer at Loyola Medicine and professor of surgery & vice dean for clinical affairs, Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. "With her invaluable guidance, I am certain the department will continue to thrive."

"I have a truly amazing team of people – faculty, staff and residents – who have worked very, very hard with me over the last two years to take stock of who we are, our core values, and how to take very good care of our patients, our colleagues, and ourselves," said Dr. Johnson. "The department, to which we've also welcomed our MacNeal Hospital colleagues, is growing and evolving and it's exciting to turn to planning and innovating after the pandemic."

Dr. Johnson is a proud Stritch alumna. She completed her residency and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at University of North Carolina before returning to Loyola Medicine in 2016. She is board certified in general psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry as well as integrative and holistic medicine. Her practice interests are childhood trauma in both children and adults, ADHD and related neurodiversities and women's mental health.

###

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,500 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. and Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Having delivered compassionate care for over 50 years, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Established in 1961, Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research Facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics.

For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at www.trinity-health.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).