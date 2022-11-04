Newswise — LOUISVILLE, KY (November 13, 2022) – Allergist Kathleen May, MD, of Augusta, GA was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on November 14 in Louisville, KY. Allergist Gailen Marshall, MD, PhD, of Jackson, MS, was elected ACAAI president-elect.

Other newly elected ACAAI officers are James Tracy, DO, Omaha, NE, vice president; and Cherie Zachary, MD, Eagan, MN as treasurer. Regents elected for three-year terms include Jeremy Katcher, MD, St. Louis, MO; Travis Miller, MD, Roseville, CA; and Meagan Shepherd, MD, Huntington, WV.

Dr. Kathleen May is Division Chief of Allergy-Immunology and Pediatric Rheumatology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, the Betty B. Wray MD Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, and serves as the Program Director for the Allergy-Immunology Fellowship Program. Before embarking on her teaching career in 2017 to contribute to the future of the specialty, she was in private practice for more than 20 years at Allegany Allergy and Asthma in Western Maryland.

After earning her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio, Dr. May completed her residency at East Carolina University School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina. She completed a fellowship in allergy and immunology at the National Jewish Research Center at the University of Colorado in Denver.

Dr. May serves on the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology's Board of Regents, the Executive Committee, Budget/Finance Committee, Annual Meeting Program Committee, Publications Committee, and The Allergists' Foundation Board. She is on the FIT Bowl Subcommittee, the Program Directors Committee, and the Women in Allergy Award Committee. Dr. May has been honored with the ACAAI Distinguished Fellow, Distinguished Service, and Woman in Allergy Awards. She is a past Chair (2018) of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology (ABAI), on its Board of Directors 2014-2020. She is a member of the ACGME Allergy-Immunology Review Committee (2020-2026), and serves as committee Vice Chair.

Dr. Gailen Marshall serves as the R. Faser Triplett, Sr., MD, Chair of Allergy and Immunology, Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics and Pathology, Vice Chair for Research, Director of the Division of Clinical Immunology and Allergy and Chief of the Laboratory of Behavioral Immunology Research at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He has been at UMMC in Jackson since 2004.

Dr. Marshall earned both a PhD in Immunology (1979) and his MD (1984) from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He did internal medicine training at the University of Iowa and completed his residency, chief residency and allergy-immunology fellowship at the University of Tennessee at Memphis.

Dr. Marshall served the publication mission for the College for 21 years. He was a member of the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (Annals) editorial board from 2000-04 and a member of the editorial board for AllergyWatch from 2002-05. He was appointed associate editor of the Annals in 2005 and became editor-in-chief (EIC) in 2006. He served as editor-in-chief through 2021. Dr. Marshall received the ACAAI Distinguished Service award and was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the College in 2009.

