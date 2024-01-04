Newswise — Kimyatta Washington has been named Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of Cancer Services for the University of Chicago Medicine health system, effective February 1, 2024.

A seasoned healthcare leader with more than 15 years of experience in cancer services, Washington joins UChicago Medicine from RWJBarnabas Health, the largest academic health system in New Jersey. She most recently served as Vice President of Oncology Services for the RWJBarnabas Health’s Central Region and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

As part of her role, Washington was a key executive on the planning and design committee for a $750 million cancer pavilion in New Jersey. She created and oversaw operating budgets for physician practice and hospital departments at RWJBarnabas Health, overseeing more than 300 employees. She also helped improve key metrics regionally, showing growth in chemotherapy infusions, radiation treatments, and bone marrow transplants and CAR-T cell infusions.

In September, UChicago Medicine broke ground on an $815 million project to build Illinois’ first freestanding pavilion for cancer care and research. The health system is also preparing to open a multispecialty care center next spring in Crown Point, Indiana, which will include cancer resources such as infusion therapy and radiation, medical and surgical oncology.

“Kimyatta’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence as a hub for cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Jason Keeler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at UChicago Medicine. “As we shape the future of cancer care, we are confident she will help guide us to a new level of excellence.”

Washington previously worked at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, leading operational initiatives to improve access, wait times and patient satisfaction. She began her career with the Duke University Health System as an administrative fellow, devoting the second year of her fellowship exclusively to the cancer program.

She received a master of health services administration from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, and a bachelor of science in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.