Newswise — CHICAGO (February 1, 2022) – Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss among older Americans, but this sight stealing condition can often be stopped in its tracks with early diagnosis and expert care from a retina specialist. In fact, knowing the symptoms and taking urgent action can help preserve vision and limit vision loss, according to the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS).

Eleven million people in the United States have some form of AMD. There are two major types of AMD, wet and dry. Most patients have early or intermediate dry AMD which can remain stable for a lifetime or can slowly degrade vision. Around ten percent of patients with intermediate AMD will develop wet AMD, an advanced form of AMD in which abnormal, leaking blood vessels develop beneath the macula and can cause rapid and severe vision loss in one or both eyes.

During February’s AMD Awareness Month, America’s retina specialists urge everyone to pay special attention to their vision, learn more about AMD, and understand the ABCs of AMD symptoms which warrant an immediate visit with a retina specialist for a comprehensive dilated retina exam.

To help you See for a Lifetime, remember the ABCs of AMD symptoms:

A: Altered or wavy lines that should be straight. Cover one eye at a time and look at a door frame or a checkerboard. If the lines look wavy or warped, it may be a sign of AMD. Check for this symptom regularly by using an Amsler grid, black lines on a white piece of paper with a dot in the middle.

B: Blurriness in the center of vision. Blurred central vision can often make it hard to see a friend or loved one’s face clearly.

C: Colors that appear washed out or dull. Any decrease in the intensity or brightness of color should be checked out.

If you experience any of these symptoms, see a retina specialist right away. Find a retina specialist near you at SeeforaLifetime.org.

“The earlier we see patients experiencing symptoms of AMD or any retinal condition, the sooner we can determine the cause of the symptoms and monitor the issue or use breakthrough treatments to safeguard sight,” said ASRS President Philip J. Ferrone, MD, FASRS. “Advances in imaging technology and newer treatments including eye injections with anti-VEGF medications mean, quite often, vision loss and blindness can be prevented when patients team with a retina specialist, so seek care at the first sign or symptom.”

Wondering if you or a loved one is at risk for AMD? The primary risk factor for AMD is age—the older you are, the greater your risk. Genetics also has a powerful influence—people with a family history of AMD are at higher risk.

Other factors known to increase your risk for AMD:

Cigarette smoking

Obesity

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Excessive sun exposure

A diet deficient in fruits and vegetables

Whether you are at higher risk for AMD or not, retina specialists encourage everyone to take steps to maintain healthy retinas including:

Get regular dilated retina exams, which can identify early signs of retinal disease

Don’t smoke or take steps to quit if you currently smoke

Stay active and maintain a healthy weight

Control blood pressure and blood sugar

Eat nutritious food including dark leafy green vegetables and fish

Avoid excessive sun exposure

For more information about AMD download ASRS’s AMD infographic. Learn more about maintaining retina health for good vision and find your retina specialist by visiting SeeforaLifetime.org.