Newswise — Krista Curell has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the University of Chicago Health System, where she will work to ensure a coordinated and comprehensive approach that supports the organization's future growth.

Working collaboratively with the leaders at the various sites, Curell will guide day-to-day operations across the UChicago Medicine health system and focus on optimizing and fully integrating operations at the care sites, including Ingalls Memorial Hospital.

A nurse and an attorney, Curell has dedicated her professional career to the University of Chicago Medical Center since 2001.

Her new role builds on her work as Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, a position she has had since March 2021, and her more recent additional responsibilities as Chief Administration Officer. In these capacities she has created integrated structures for the departments of Risk Management, Patient Safety & Quality Performance Improvement, Patient Experience, Compliance, Human Resources and other shared services.

Curell's credentials also include her experience and demonstrated strategic leadership over the enterprise's Emergency Operations Division, serving as Incident Commander of the Hospital Incident Command Structure over the past decade.