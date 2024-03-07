Dr. Kristen Brown, Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON), has been appointed to the position of Associate Dean for Simulation and Immersive Learning. Dr. Brown has served in the interim role since October 2023.



“Dr. Brown is an innovative leader in the simulation and immersive learning sector,” says Bob Atkins, PhD, RN, FAAN, JHSON Executive Vice Dean. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience will be of tremendous benefit to our School as we reimagine nursing education in the 21 st century.”



Kristen Brown, DNP, CRNP, CPNP-AC, CHSE-A, FAAN has been on faculty with the School of Nursing since 2017. She has held numerous simulation leadership roles, including Director of Immersive Learning and Digital Innovation Practice and Simulation Strategic Projects Lead at the Johns Hopkins Medicine Simulation Center. Dr. Brown’s passion for simulation education stems from her years in clinical practice as a pediatric critical care nurse and nurse practitioner for 23 years.



Dr. Brown holds the distinction of being the first nurse ever to be named a Zamierowski Simulation Fellow through the Johns Hopkins Medicine Simulation Center. She is one of only 94 individuals globally to hold the designation of Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator-Advanced from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, and was named 2023 ‘Educator of the Year’ by that organization.



As Associate Dean for Simulation and Immersive Learning, Dr. Brown will lead the Center for Immersive Learning & Digital Innovation (CILDI). The Center supports simulation-based education, and research, using technology to deliver and advance nursing and interdisciplinary education.



“It’s an honor to serve as the new Associate Dean for Simulation and Immersive Learning,” says Dr. Brown. “The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is reimagining nursing education, and there is a tremendous opportunity to leverage emerging technologies to expand simulation-based approaches and prepare a nursing workforce that is ready for practice.”

