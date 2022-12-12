Peter S. Hersh, a professor of ophthalmology and visual science at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available for interviews about a draft FDA policy proposal that would require particular warnings about the possibility of double-vision and other problems to people considering Lasik eye-correction surgery.

Hersh was the author of the clinical trial that led to Lasik’s initial FDA approval in 1995 and remains one of the leading experts in the procedure.

“In the past 27 years, the procedure has undergone major improvements, both in safety and outcomes. In fact, the visual result using equipment and algorithms today has steadily improved over the years with an excellent safety profile. Of course, as with any other surgical procedure, there are risks and benefits, depending on an individual patient’s particular situation and examination. The risks and benefits of Lasik need to be discussed fully in the informed consent process. However, some of the statements in the guidance document are not entirely correct. In 2022, Lasik remains an extremely effective and safe procedure in well-selected and informed patients.”

Journalists whose deadlines preclude interviews may use the quotes in this advisory.