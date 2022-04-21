Newswise — Professor Din-Ping Tsai, the Chair Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU), gave an online talk as part of the Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) Distinguished Lecture Series on Electronics and Photonics on 30 March 2022, titled "Meta-Devices: From Sensing and Imaging to Quantum Optical Chip". Professor Hon Yan, Wong Chun Hong Professor of Data Engineering was the moderator.

Metasurface technology is an advanced topic in flat optics that has recently attracted attention. In this talk, Professor Tsai discussed the fundamental principle, design, fabrication, and applications of the novel optical meta-devices, plus design principles and application prospects of meta-lenses.

Meta-lenses are flat lens technology made by optical components that use meta-surfaces to focus light. According to Professor Tsai, meta-devices using meta-surfaces composed of artificial nanostructures can manipulate the electromagnetic phase, polarization, and amplitude.

Recently, the versatile applications of meta-lenses have been demonstrated in polarization imaging systems, phase imaging systems, light-field cameras, and other multi-functional applications. Professor Tsai further elaborated with his latest innovative research, including the achromatic meta-lens array for full-colour light-field imaging and high dimensional quantum light source with the meta-lens array.

Microlenses are considered one of the top 10 emerging technologies for 2019. Professor Tsai stressed that meta-lenses demonstrate their tremendous potential for future applications, such as robotic vision, nano robots, mini-drones, virtual reality systems, and autonomous vehicles.

In conclusion, Professor Tsai believes meta-lenses with novel functions can be incorporated into many existing optical systems to achieve new features and a more compact configuration, giving rise to a new era of optical meta-devices.

Professor Din-Ping Tsai’s research interests are nanostructured semiconductor electronic and photonic meta-devices and systems for emerging electronics and high dimensional quantum optical information applications. He is the author and co-author of 334 SCI papers, 65 book chapters, conference papers, and 39 technical reports and articles. He was granted 68 patents in the USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, etc., for 45 innovations. Over the years, he received more than 40 prestigious recognitions and awards. He currently serves as a member of the editorial board of 12 prestigious Journals.

He is an elected Fellow of American Association for the Advancement of Science, Asia-Pacific Society for Advanced Materials, American Physical Society, The Chinese Optical Society, Electro Magnetics Academy, International Academy of Engineering, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Japan Society of Applied Physics, National Academy of Inventors, Optical Society of America, International Society of Optical Engineering, and Taiwan Physical Society.

This lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation.

About Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS)

The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS), which was launched on 22 November 2015, aspires to be an international centre of excellence for the advancement of technology and innovation by bringing together an interdisciplinary team of world-renowned scholars and researchers, including Nobel laureates and academicians, to contribute to the solutions of pressing real-world problems. Conferences, symposiums, workshops, and lectures will be organized to facilitate exchange of ideas among academic communities locally, regionally and internationally.

About the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture Series on Electronics and Photonics

HKIAS Distinguished Lecture Series on Electronics and Photonics is another lecture series of excellence initiated by HKIAS in 2022. This series is committed to showcase the top-notch research and to develop innovative applications at various levels from electronic/photonic materials to devices and systems. The five lectures focus on discussing the latest advances in electronics and photonics for computing systems, covering topics from Nanotechnology and Nano devices, Antenna Design, Photonics, Power Electronics and Systems, Terahertz and Millimeter Waves, Wireless Communications, etc.

