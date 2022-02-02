Newswise — Feb. 02, 2022 – The American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) and the American Lung Association are pleased to announce that they are partnering to sponsor a scholar in pulmonary and critical care medicine in the prestigious Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program (AMFDP), a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation initiative.

Developed to increase the number of faculty from historically marginalized backgrounds pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, or nursing, the AMFDP invites applicants to apply each year to help shape medicine into a more equitable, more accessible practice.

Together, the ATS, the American Lung Association, and CHEST will provide funding for awards of $420,000 over four years to support pulmonary/critical care medicine scholars.

“I am immensely proud to be leading an initiative that has continued to help shape the careers of so many physician-scientists in such a meaningful way,” said David Wilkes, MD, National Director of the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and a member of the ATS and CHEST. “That these three highly-respected respiratory societies are joining efforts to help fulfill the AMFDP’s mission speaks volumes about their commitment as allies and influencers in the quest to eliminate lung health disparities. This is a model for other specialty societies to collaborate on addressing disparities.”

“Health equity is woven into the fabric of the ATS,” said ATS President Lynn Schnapp, MD, ATSF. “And, partnering with our peers in the pulmonary and critical care space is a wonderful opportunity to advance our shared goal of cultivating the next generation of leaders in health access and equity.”

“The American Lung Association has historically funded researchers at the beginning of their careers, helping to build the foundation for the next great group of leaders,” said Albert Rizzo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the Lung Association. “It is critical to the advancement of lung health and the care of patients to have physicians and scientists from diverse backgrounds, so we are honored to provide support for these individuals and increase diversity in pulmonary medicine.”

"In the context of an increasingly diverse population, it is more important than ever that our patients have confidence and trust in those who care for them, something that will be easier to develop as we diversify our workforce,” said CHEST President David Schulman, MD, MPH, FCCP. “CHEST is incredibly excited to be working with the American Lung Association, the American Thoracic Society, and the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program to fund training for individuals who have been traditionally underrepresented in medicine as they pursue careers in pulmonary and critical care medicine.”

The call for application is now open. To learn more and to apply go here.

About the American Thoracic Society

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources. Please visit our website to learn more.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About CHEST

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication, and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians, visit chestnet.org.

About the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) is the nation’s largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health. RWJF works to help achieve health equity and expand opportunity to pursue the best health possible, through investments in four broad areas: health systems, healthy communities, healthy children and families, and health leadership. The AMFDP is one of its longest-term initiatives.