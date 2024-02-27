Newswise — Magnesium alloys are prized in aerospace, automotive, and electronics for their lightness and strength but are limited by poor corrosion resistance. To overcome this, researchers have developed Al/Mg/Al laminates, cladding magnesium with aluminum to combine their strengths: lightweight with better corrosion resistance. Various methods like co-extrusion, casting, and welding have been explored, with rolling emerging as a preferred technique for its flexibility and efficiency.



The study (doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1003-6326(23)66359-9 ), released on 19 January 2024 in Transactions of Nonferrous Metals Society of China, developed Al/Mg/Al laminates with large thickness ratios, presenting significant advancements in mechanical properties and interfacial bonding strength.



The team from Taiyuan University of Technology has discusses the development and analysis of Al/Mg/Al laminates with varied initial thickness ratios (ITR) created through a hot-rolling process. By experimenting with ITRs ranging from 5 to 40, the study explored how changing the ITR affects the stress, strain, microstructure evolution, and overall properties of the laminates. Findings indicated that an optimal ITR exists—specifically, an ITR of 20—where the laminates exhibit the best comprehensive mechanical properties. This includes maximizing the ultimate tensile strength and yield strength while also achieving high interfacial bonding strength and optimal elongation. Beyond this optimal point, increases in ITR lead to a decrease in interface bonding strength, affecting the laminate's overall performance. This research contributes to the understanding of how to manipulate laminate composition for enhanced structural applications, particularly in industries seeking lightweight yet strong materials.



Lead researcher, Tao Wang, emphasizes, " Al/Mg/Al laminates with large thickness ratios not only fully utilizes the lightweight advantages of magnesium alloys, but also significantly optimizes the laminate's mechanical properties and corrosion resistance , marking a significant step towards the practical application of these materials in advanced engineering fields."



This breakthrough hints at a transformative future for aerospace and automotive industries, promising materials that are lighter, stronger, and more corrosion-resistant, setting a new standard in composite material development with wide-reaching industrial implications.

###

References

DOI

10.1016/S1003-6326(23)66359-9

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/S1003-6326(23)66359-9

Funding information

The Natural Science Foundation of Zhejiang Province (No. LY21E060007); The National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 52006191).

