What: Predictors for Hypermutating Brain Cancer Identified with Artificial Intelligence

When: September 28th, 2023. 9:30 AM ET

Who: Prof. Jiguang Wang, Padma Harilela Associate Professor of Life Science, Director of Wang Digital Health Laboratory

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room (address will be included in follow-up email)

Details:

Researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have developed machine learning models trained to analyze characteristics of cancerous brain tumors and have identified critical markers to predict the aggressiveness of certain glioma subtypes. Irregularities in these genetic markers correspond to a greater probability of somatic hypermutation, occurring when errors in cellular division cause a mismatch in DNA base pairs. These early predictors of hypermutation, including genes related to DNA replication and transcription throughout the cell cycle, offer a valuable tool for predicting tumor behavior and tailoring treatment strategies.

