Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Today, cyclist and kidney donor Mark Scotch made his way through the Crescent City as part of a 1,441- mile bicycle ride to raise awareness for living kidney donation. Accompanying Scotch was his wife , Lynn, who donated one of her kidneys just 10 weeks ago, and Matt Cavanaugh, president of the National Kidney Donor Organization. They started the day on the Westbank in Westwego and took a tugboat across the Mississippi River to River Ridge where Scotch then rode eight miles to Ochsner Medical Center to preside over the annual Donate Life flag-raising in honor of National Donate Life Month.

“I’ve been riding my bike all over the country to showcase how healthy and active a living organ donor can be after donation,” said Scotch. “Today, in New Orleans , I had the unique opportunity to add a tugboat ride on the great Mississippi to my journey to make it that much more remarkable. Ending my day by raising the flag at Ochsner’s Transplant Institute was a fitting end to the day to celebrate the work they are doing with transplant donations to save lives.”

Scotch’s visit to New Orleans is timely as April is National Donate Life Month. Each April , living organ donors, organ donor families and recipients, along with transplant centers across the country , like the Ochsner Transplant Institute, raise awareness about the lifesaving gift of organ donation.

“We are grateful for the work of Mark Scotch and his wife Lynn and others like them who have done so much to raise awareness about the urgent need for organ donations. There are more than 100,000 people waiting for an organ transplant in the U.S. It is thanks to selfless donors like Mark and Lynn that we are able to save lives, but the need for more donors continues to grow. The Scotches are truly an inspiration and testament to the full life organ donors can lead after making the noble choice to donate life,” said Ari Cohen, MD, MSc, FRCSC, FACS, Medical Director, Ochsner Transplant Institute.

Scotch’s journey, “The Organ Trail,” has taken him from Lubbock, Texas to New Orleans , La., so far. From here , he will continue on to Covington, La. to raise awareness for the urgent need of more donors.

Scotch donated a kidney in 2020 after a chance meeting at Cane River Brewing in Natchitoches, La., with Hugh Smith, a former professional horse jockey in need of a kidney donation. A few months later, Scotch and Smith underwent extensive medical testing and screening to see if Scotch would be a match. They did not match, but Scotch joined the National Kidney Registry Voucher Program and selflessly gave his kidney to someone else on the list in Smith’s name, which prioritized Smith on the National Kidney Registry transplant list. Since then, Scotch has completed three long-distance bike rides, and this will comprise his fourth ride once complete.

Maritime Partners conceived the idea of offering a tugboat ride across the Mississippi River as part of Scotch’s journey because owners Austin Sperry and Bick Brooks are supporters for living kidney organ donation. Brooks’ father , Ned Brooks, is a kidney donor and the founder and chairperson of the National Kidney Donation Organization (NKDO).

“The Mississippi River is a central part of our community in New Orleans . It felt fitting to be able to make it part of Mark’s journey on this trip,” said Bick Brooks, co-owner of Maritime Partners. “I see the work that Mark does and also what my father has done to promote kidney donation – the lives it saves and the impact it has. We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it all.”

About Maritime Partners