Abstract: Periprocedural atrial fibrillation (AF) is associated with poor prognosis after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). We evaluated the impact of long-term sinus rhythm (SR) maintenance on post-TAVR outcomes. We enrolled 278 patients treated with TAVR including 87 patients with periprocedural AF. Patients with periprocedural AF were classified into the AF-sinus rhythm maintained (AF-SRM) group or the sustained AF group according to long-term cardiac rhythm status after discharge. Patients without AF before or after TAVR were classified into the SR group. The primary clinical outcome was a composite of all-cause death, stroke, or heart failure rehospitalization. The AF-SRM and the SR groups showed significant improvements in left ventricular ejection fraction and left atrial volume index at one year after TAVR, while the sustained AF group did not. During 24.5 (±16.1) months of follow-up, the sustained AF group had a higher risk of the adverse clinical event compared with the AF-SRM group (hazard ratio (HR) 4.449, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.614–12.270), while the AF-SRM group had a similar risk of the adverse clinical event compared with the SR group (HR 0.737, 95% CI 0.285–1.903). In conclusion, SR maintenance after TAVR was associated with enhanced echocardiographic improvement and favorable clinical outcomes.